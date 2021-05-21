PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) EPS growth this year is -5.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) established initial surge of 5.03% at $45.28, as the Stock market unbolted on May 20, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $46.22 and sunk to $43.55 before settling in for the price of $43.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAGS posted a 52-week range of $25.88-$62.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 58.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 102.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $329.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.50.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5836 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.84, operating margin was -9.87 and Pretax Margin of +39.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 102.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.44, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 118.04.

In the same vein, PAGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PagSeguro Digital Ltd., PAGS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.13% While, its Average True Range was 2.19.

Raw Stochastic average of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.58% that was lower than 53.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.