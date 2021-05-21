Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) EPS growth this year is -68.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) started the day on May 20, 2021, with a price decrease of -11.82% at $57.46. During the day, the stock rose to $65.13 and sunk to $56.00 before settling in for the price of $65.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REGI posted a 52-week range of $22.10-$117.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 9.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -68.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.46.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 793 workers. It has generated 2,387,875 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 134,542. The stock had 4.12 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.83, operating margin was +5.25 and Pretax Margin of +6.02.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 93.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 65.00, making the entire transaction reach 325,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,393. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 62.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 620,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,393 in total.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.7. This company achieved a net margin of +5.63 while generating a return on equity of 10.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -68.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.26, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14.

In the same vein, REGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.34 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.22% While, its Average True Range was 4.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.03% that was higher than 79.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.