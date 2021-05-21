The key reasons why C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) is -27.31% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 20, 2021, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) set off with pace as it heaved 3.70% to $35.60. During the day, the stock rose to $36.10 and sunk to $34.39 before settling in for the price of $34.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCCC posted a 52-week range of $22.40-$48.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 99 employees. It has generated 335,303 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -670,051. The stock had 7.29 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -182.10 and Pretax Margin of -201.72.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 62.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 37.77, making the entire transaction reach 566,536 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.63) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -199.83 while generating a return on equity of -47.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.80% and is forecasted to reach -2.30 in the upcoming year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.27.

In the same vein, CCCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

Going through the that latest performance of [C4 Therapeutics Inc., CCCC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.5 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.65% While, its Average True Range was 2.60.

Raw Stochastic average of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.77% that was lower than 71.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.