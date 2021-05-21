Twilio Inc. (TWLO) last month performance of -14.56% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) open the trading on May 20, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.01% to $316.31. During the day, the stock rose to $318.40 and sunk to $299.51 before settling in for the price of $298.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWLO posted a 52-week range of $177.13-$457.30.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 60.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $348.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $324.24.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5482 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 841,747 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -234,581. The stock had 8.70 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.76, operating margin was -26.74 and Pretax Margin of -28.63.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Twilio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 82.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 2,003 shares at the rate of 298.62, making the entire transaction reach 598,134 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 109,480. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 1,067 for 298.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 318,609. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,093 in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -27.87 while generating a return on equity of -7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -47.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Twilio Inc. (TWLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 19.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.80.

In the same vein, TWLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

[Twilio Inc., TWLO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.00% While, its Average True Range was 19.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.36% that was higher than 64.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.