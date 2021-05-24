Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) volume hits 24.89 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 21, 2021, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) started slowly as it slid -0.62% to $4.81. During the day, the stock rose to $4.85 and sunk to $4.74 before settling in for the price of $4.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBD posted a 52-week range of $2.85-$4.86.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.72 billion, simultaneously with a float of $6.98 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 89575 employees. It has generated 2,306,051 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3.86 and Pretax Margin of +2.46.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $1.23. This company achieved a net margin of +8.01 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, BBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 20.69 million was lower the volume of 28.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.51% that was lower than 42.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.