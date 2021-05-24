Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) is -27.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) started the day on May 21, 2021, with a price increase of 3.90% at $5.06. During the day, the stock rose to $5.75 and sunk to $4.90 before settling in for the price of $4.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EEIQ posted a 52-week range of $3.58-$35.20.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.96 million.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 323,683 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,127. The stock had 17.08 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.19, operating margin was +14.29 and Pretax Margin of +15.55.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.50.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.85.

Technical Analysis of Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.