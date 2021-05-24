Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recent quarterly performance of -51.56% is not showing the real picture

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) established initial surge of 2.11% at $3.88, as the Stock market unbolted on May 21, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.00 and sunk to $3.76 before settling in for the price of $3.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSX posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$12.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -228.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $250.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.82.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -228.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47.

In the same vein, FRSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., FRSX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 141.29% that was lower than 158.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.