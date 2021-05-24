LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.54M

As on May 21, 2021, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.78% to $12.71. During the day, the stock rose to $13.44 and sunk to $11.68 before settling in for the price of $12.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LFMD posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$33.02.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 98.20% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $317.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.89.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3 workers. It has generated 665,963 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,047,267. The stock had 100.00 Receivables turnover and 4.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.29, operating margin was -155.04 and Pretax Margin of -161.96.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry. LifeMD Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.50%, in contrast to 19.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 10.44, making the entire transaction reach 20,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,500 for 8.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,890. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,664 in total.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.67) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -157.26 while generating a return on equity of -32,070.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

LifeMD Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LifeMD Inc. (LFMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.20.

In the same vein, LFMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [LifeMD Inc., LFMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.06 million was better the volume of 1.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 186.70% that was higher than 165.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.