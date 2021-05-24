Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.6807: Right on the Precipice

As on May 21, 2021, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.32% to $1.43. During the day, the stock rose to $1.67 and sunk to $1.34 before settling in for the price of $1.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, METX posted a 52-week range of $1.06-$12.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9780, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6807.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3721 employees. It has generated 36,946 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.49, operating margin was -44.68 and Pretax Margin of -45.20.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.39%, in contrast to 10.80% institutional ownership.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.82.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, METX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16.

Technical Analysis of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., METX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 23.73 million was better the volume of 6.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.1911.

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.21% that was lower than 114.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.