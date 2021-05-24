Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Moves -9.74% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 21, 2021, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.74% to $3.43. During the day, the stock rose to $3.82 and sunk to $3.40 before settling in for the price of $3.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNMD posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$5.77.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $286.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.13.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.56%, in contrast to 0.57% institutional ownership.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -86.40.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., MNMD]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.41% that was lower than 138.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.