Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) latest performance of -2.73% is not what was on cards

As on May 21, 2021, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) started slowly as it slid -2.73% to $0.53. During the day, the stock rose to $0.545 and sunk to $0.526 before settling in for the price of $0.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAKD posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$3.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -11.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $641.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $424.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $338.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6594, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4709.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 260 workers. It has generated 103,300 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -88,209. The stock had 19.95 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.47, operating margin was -3.59 and Pretax Margin of -85.22.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Naked Brand Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.20%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -85.39 while generating a return on equity of -148.25.

Naked Brand Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.20%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.88.

In the same vein, NAKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36.

Technical Analysis of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Naked Brand Group Limited, NAKD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 45.07 million was lower the volume of 167.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.0564.

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.76% that was lower than 264.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.