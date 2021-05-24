PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) return on Assets touches -2.76: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) open the trading on May 21, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.92% to $17.74. During the day, the stock rose to $17.91 and sunk to $15.5601 before settling in for the price of $15.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCT posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$35.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.99.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 26.90% institutional ownership.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.40.

In the same vein, PCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

[PureCycle Technologies Inc., PCT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.88% While, its Average True Range was 2.38.

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 258.52% that was higher than 135.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.