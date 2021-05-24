Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Moves 11.87% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) open the trading on May 21, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.87% to $3.77. During the day, the stock rose to $4.07 and sunk to $3.08 before settling in for the price of $3.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBIG posted a 52-week range of $1.11-$9.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 49 employees. It has generated 928,313 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -338,395. The stock had 8.14 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.74, operating margin was -50.07 and Pretax Margin of -39.84.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.80%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -36.45 while generating a return on equity of -49.62.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.30%.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.82.

In the same vein, BBIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.38.

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

[Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.33% that was lower than 212.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.