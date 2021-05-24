Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) average volume reaches $3.07M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) open the trading on May 21, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 14.66% to $7.70. During the day, the stock rose to $9.90 and sunk to $6.95 before settling in for the price of $6.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAFU posted a 52-week range of $1.70-$21.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.27.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 99 workers. It has generated 38,878 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,646. The stock had 2.01 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.92, operating margin was -27.87 and Pretax Margin of -25.34.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.04%, in contrast to 1.10% institutional ownership.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.96 while generating a return on equity of -21.72.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.20%.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.02.

In the same vein, WAFU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

[Wah Fu Education Group Limited, WAFU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.57% that was lower than 230.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.