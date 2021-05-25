A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) as it 5-day change was 3.49%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) open the trading on May 24, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.59% to $113.63. During the day, the stock rose to $114.54 and sunk to $112.12 before settling in for the price of $111.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $49.61-$142.20.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $533.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $116.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.93.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 51297 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 23,565,280 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,112,727. The stock had 9.37 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.04, operating margin was +42.27 and Pretax Margin of +43.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.94) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +38.67 while generating a return on equity of 29.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.46, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 586.13.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

[Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.44% While, its Average True Range was 3.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.86% that was lower than 42.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.