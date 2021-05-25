Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) plunge -10.92% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) started the day on May 24, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.09% at $66.14. During the day, the stock rose to $68.67 and sunk to $63.52 before settling in for the price of $71.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XEC posted a 52-week range of $22.39-$74.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 464.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.83.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 747 employees. It has generated 2,086,473 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,633,810. The stock had 3.99 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.90, operating margin was +6.74 and Pretax Margin of -149.26.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Cimarex Energy Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Former Executive VP, COO sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 65.00, making the entire transaction reach 487,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 88,313. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for 67.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 335,673. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,528 in total.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.08) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -126.23 while generating a return on equity of -74.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 464.70% and is forecasted to reach 9.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 67.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.74.

In the same vein, XEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.73, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.42% While, its Average True Range was 3.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.57% that was higher than 53.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.