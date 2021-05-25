Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) started the day on May 24, 2021, with a price increase of 5.07% at $3.52. During the day, the stock rose to $3.55 and sunk to $3.23 before settling in for the price of $3.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LODE posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$9.85.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -59.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 349.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $153.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.25.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. It has generated 22,411 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,659,108. The stock had 0.06 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1260.00, operating margin was -2714.06 and Pretax Margin of +7403.06.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Comstock Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 17.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.99, making the entire transaction reach 49,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 171,240. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21, Company’s Director bought 30,000 for 1.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 121,240 in total.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +7403.06 while generating a return on equity of 54.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Comstock Mining Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 349.80%.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 34.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.01, and its Beta score is 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 767.01.

In the same vein, LODE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.48% that was lower than 244.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.