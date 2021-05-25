KeyCorp (KEY) Moves -0.35% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) open the trading on May 24, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.35% to $23.04. During the day, the stock rose to $23.24 and sunk to $22.92 before settling in for the price of $23.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEY posted a 52-week range of $10.47-$23.65.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $964.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $963.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.91.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17086 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +21.46 and Pretax Margin of +21.46.

KeyCorp (KEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. KeyCorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 88.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29, this organization’s Chief Risk Officer sold 23,801 shares at the rate of 21.86, making the entire transaction reach 520,287 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,920. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s Head of Institutional Bank sold 35,218 for 21.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 751,552. This particular insider is now the holder of 200,904 in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.48) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +18.33 while generating a return on equity of 7.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KeyCorp (KEY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.24, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.44.

In the same vein, KEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

[KeyCorp, KEY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp (KEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.16% that was lower than 32.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.