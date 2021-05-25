No matter how cynical the overall market is Curis Inc. (CRIS) performance over the last week is recorded -6.45%

As on May 24, 2021, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) started slowly as it slid -1.95% to $14.08. During the day, the stock rose to $14.5837 and sunk to $14.00 before settling in for the price of $14.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRIS posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$17.40.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.54.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 28 employees. It has generated 386,964 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,068,143. The stock had 3.45 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.74, operating margin was -229.79 and Pretax Margin of -276.03.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Curis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 87.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 26, this organization’s President & CEO sold 3,094 shares at the rate of 10.59, making the entire transaction reach 32,758 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,268. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s President & CEO sold 2,283 for 10.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,022. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,362 in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -276.03 while generating a return on equity of -61.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Curis Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Curis Inc. (CRIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 128.35.

In the same vein, CRIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Curis Inc., CRIS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.22 million was lower the volume of 2.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Curis Inc. (CRIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 236.83% that was higher than 121.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.