No matter how cynical the overall market is Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) performance over the last week is recorded 27.78%

As on May 24, 2021, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.32% to $19.78. During the day, the stock rose to $20.08 and sunk to $18.87 before settling in for the price of $18.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPOE posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$28.26.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.87.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 21.90% institutional ownership.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08.

In the same vein, IPOE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71.

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, IPOE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.74 million was lower the volume of 6.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.10% that was lower than 80.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.