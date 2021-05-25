QuantumScape Corporation (QS) volume hits 27.52 million: A New Opening for Investors

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) open the trading on May 24, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.41% to $25.13. During the day, the stock rose to $26.43 and sunk to $24.55 before settling in for the price of $26.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $368.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.91.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.80%, in contrast to 31.50% institutional ownership.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -672.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 72.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.90.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

[QuantumScape Corporation, QS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.83% While, its Average True Range was 2.73.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.68% that was lower than 109.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.