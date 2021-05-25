TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) 14-day ATR is 0.11: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) started the day on May 24, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.83% at $1.07. During the day, the stock rose to $1.17 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLG posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$4.02.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -24.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5179, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1877.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 26 employees. It has generated 95,891 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -266,690. The stock had 0.95 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.42, operating margin was -139.13 and Pretax Margin of -277.41.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. TD Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.63%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -278.12 while generating a return on equity of -161.04.

TD Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.60%.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TD Holdings Inc. (GLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.81.

In the same vein, GLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38.

Technical Analysis of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.1059.

Raw Stochastic average of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.48% that was higher than 95.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.