The key reasons why Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) is -37.80% away from 52-week high?

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) started the day on May 24, 2021, with a price increase of 11.71% at $5.15. During the day, the stock rose to $5.34 and sunk to $4.70 before settling in for the price of $4.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELYS posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$8.28.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 50.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.78.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 38 employees. It has generated 358,330 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -95,545. The stock had 24.69 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -7.06 and Pretax Margin of -24.23.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.80%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 42,000 shares at the rate of 3.79, making the entire transaction reach 158,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 407,441. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Vice President of Technology bought 1,000 for 3.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 822,975 in total.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.64. This company achieved a net margin of -26.66 while generating a return on equity of -68.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.61.

In the same vein, ELYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.83% that was higher than 117.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.