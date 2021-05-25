The key reasons why Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is -81.51% away from 52-week high?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) open the trading on May 24, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.86% to $1.08. During the day, the stock rose to $1.12 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHIP posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$5.84.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 41.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 69.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $165.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0548, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8065.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 35 employees. It has generated 1,809,857 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -524,457. The stock had 49.41 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.01, operating margin was -0.42 and Pretax Margin of -28.98.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.60%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -28.98 while generating a return on equity of -29.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.61.

In the same vein, SHIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

[Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.0840.

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.94% that was lower than 127.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.