17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is -30.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) started the day on May 25, 2021, with a price increase of 6.79% at $4.72. During the day, the stock rose to $4.90 and sunk to $4.30 before settling in for the price of $4.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YQ posted a 52-week range of $4.21-$23.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -167.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $962.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.69.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3156 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 59,420 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,510. The stock had 111.77 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.71, operating margin was -103.07 and Pretax Margin of -103.52.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.03%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -103.52 while generating a return on equity of -112.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -167.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in the upcoming year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.78.

In the same vein, YQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.74% that was lower than 120.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.