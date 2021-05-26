AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) last month performance of 0.00% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) flaunted slowness of -2.83% at $1.03, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.06 and sunk to $1.01 before settling in for the price of $1.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIKI posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$2.55.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0474, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9059.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AIkido Pharma Inc. industry. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 16.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.99, making the entire transaction reach 9,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,430. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 29, Company’s CEO bought 10,000 for 0.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,430 in total.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -61.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AIkido Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.60%.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 184.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, AIKI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AIkido Pharma Inc., AIKI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 13.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0782.

Raw Stochastic average of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.99% that was lower than 135.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.