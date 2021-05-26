Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.10

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) open the trading on May 25, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.43% to $6.22. During the day, the stock rose to $6.64 and sunk to $6.22 before settling in for the price of $6.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALTO posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$11.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $428.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.22.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 57.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 5.38, making the entire transaction reach 26,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 306,560. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director bought 66,134 for 5.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 373,657. This particular insider is now the holder of 301,560 in total.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.30, and its Beta score is 3.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.79.

In the same vein, ALTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

[Alto Ingredients Inc., ALTO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.44% that was lower than 79.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.