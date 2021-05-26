Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.82

As on May 25, 2021, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) started slowly as it slid -3.14% to $1.85. During the day, the stock rose to $1.94 and sunk to $1.85 before settling in for the price of $1.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPE posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$2.98.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $360.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7756, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3656.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 17.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21, this organization’s Director sold 6,737 shares at the rate of 2.00, making the entire transaction reach 13,474 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 203,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 21, Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 2,603 for 2.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,206. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -132.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, AMPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMPE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.47 million was lower the volume of 2.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.1300.

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.60% that was lower than 91.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.