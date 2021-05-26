AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Moves -0.97% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2021, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.97% to $56.91. During the day, the stock rose to $57.36 and sunk to $56.76 before settling in for the price of $57.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZN posted a 52-week range of $46.48-$64.94.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 1.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.60 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.57.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. AstraZeneca PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 17.20% institutional ownership.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.64, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 76.36.

In the same vein, AZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Going through the that latest performance of [AstraZeneca PLC, AZN]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.9 million was inferior to the volume of 10.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.39% that was lower than 23.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.