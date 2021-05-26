BlackBerry Limited (BB) last month performance of -5.50% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on May 25, 2021, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) started slowly as it slid -0.35% to $8.59. During the day, the stock rose to $8.701 and sunk to $8.465 before settling in for the price of $8.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $4.37-$28.77.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -16.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -616.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $566.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $557.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.87.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02, this organization’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 16,304 shares at the rate of 8.73, making the entire transaction reach 142,334 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,136. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,159 for 8.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,808 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2021, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -616.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 67.69.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BlackBerry Limited, BB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.26 million was lower the volume of 34.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.18% that was lower than 139.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.