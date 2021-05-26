Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) average volume reaches $504.18K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on May 25, 2021, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.59% to $1.19. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $1.15 before settling in for the price of $1.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDR posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$3.80.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2577, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2435.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 161 employees. It has generated 192,694 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -87,929. The stock had 7.72 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.43, operating margin was -43.43 and Pretax Margin of -45.54.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.90%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19, this organization’s Director sold 35,009 shares at the rate of 1.51, making the entire transaction reach 53,004 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 398,347. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19, Company’s Senior Vice President – CFO sold 3,502 for 1.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,221. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,202 in total.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.63 while generating a return on equity of -173.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92.

In the same vein, BDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76.

Technical Analysis of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., BDR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.59 million was lower the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.1127.

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.88% that was lower than 101.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.