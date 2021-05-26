Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) latest performance of -1.78% is not what was on cards

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) started the day on May 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.78% at $33.05. During the day, the stock rose to $33.77 and sunk to $29.505 before settling in for the price of $33.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNR posted a 52-week range of $18.64-$39.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -109.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.65.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 938 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 66,402 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -62,900. The stock had 2.38 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.02, operating margin was -95.93 and Pretax Margin of -94.73.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 39.50% institutional ownership.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -94.73 while generating a return on equity of -25.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -109.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 52.63.

In the same vein, BNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.92% While, its Average True Range was 2.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.48% that was higher than 87.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.