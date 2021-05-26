Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) volume hits 4.65 million: A New Opening for Investors

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) flaunted slowness of -4.15% at $7.63, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $8.07 and sunk to $7.63 before settling in for the price of $7.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $1.98-$19.79.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -149.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.62.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.70%, in contrast to 39.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 37,073 shares at the rate of 8.02, making the entire transaction reach 297,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,211,214. Preceding that transaction, on May 21, Company’s 10% Owner sold 100 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 800. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,248,287 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -149.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 49.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.07.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.76% that was lower than 112.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.