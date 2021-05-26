Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) volume hits 1.07 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2021, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.97% to $0.61. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6099 and sunk to $0.571 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYRN posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$1.97.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7162, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9761.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Cyren Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 59.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s VP, Human Resources sold 2,019 shares at the rate of 1.19, making the entire transaction reach 2,403 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,440.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyren Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyren Ltd. (CYRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29.

In the same vein, CYRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cyren Ltd., CYRN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.94 million was inferior to the volume of 1.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0518.

Raw Stochastic average of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.46% that was lower than 83.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.