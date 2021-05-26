Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) average volume reaches $2.84M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) flaunted slowness of -0.84% at $71.98, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $74.05 and sunk to $68.87 before settling in for the price of $72.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $10.00-$130.33.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 30.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 324.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $366.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $363.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.40.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1896 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 356,944 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 68,333. The stock had 227.25 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.63, operating margin was +27.78 and Pretax Margin of +24.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Daqo New Energy Corp. industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 59.30% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.19) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +19.14 while generating a return on equity of 19.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 324.50% and is forecasted to reach 8.41 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $142.25, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.98.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.8 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.13% While, its Average True Range was 6.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.71% that was lower than 114.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.