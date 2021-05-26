Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on May 25, 2021, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) started slowly as it slid -1.21% to $1.63. During the day, the stock rose to $1.79 and sunk to $1.62 before settling in for the price of $1.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGLY posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$7.10.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7592, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2322.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Digital Ally Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 7.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s Director sold 2,936 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 8,808 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,750. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10, Company’s Director sold 1,250 for 2.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,215. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,686 in total.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Ally Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.09.

In the same vein, DGLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Digital Ally Inc., DGLY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.22 million was lower the volume of 7.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.1174.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.57% that was lower than 77.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.