Dow Inc. (DOW) volume hits 4.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) started the day on May 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.73% at $69.04. During the day, the stock rose to $70.45 and sunk to $68.96 before settling in for the price of $69.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOW posted a 52-week range of $37.68-$71.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 167.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $746.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $745.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.95.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 35700 employees. It has generated 1,079,608 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,062. The stock had 5.12 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.49, operating margin was +6.68 and Pretax Margin of +5.37.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Chemicals Industry. Dow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 06, this organization’s Controller and Vice President sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 68.35, making the entire transaction reach 2,050,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,979. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 6,836 for 55.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 382,761. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,670 in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.17) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +3.15 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dow Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 167.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in the upcoming year.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dow Inc. (DOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.52.

In the same vein, DOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.62, a figure that is expected to reach 2.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.85% While, its Average True Range was 1.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Dow Inc. (DOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.81% that was lower than 32.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.