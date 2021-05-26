Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) went down -14.02% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) started the day on May 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -14.02% at $0.77. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.77 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPL posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$1.16.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 35.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $355.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $351.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $274.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8086, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8657.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Great Panther Mining Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 15.10% institutional ownership.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2017, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.85, and its Beta score is 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.06.

In the same vein, GPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.0473.

Raw Stochastic average of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.51% that was higher than 77.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.