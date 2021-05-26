Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Moves 10.23% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) open the trading on May 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.23% to $2.37. During the day, the stock rose to $2.42 and sunk to $2.15 before settling in for the price of $2.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDSN posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$2.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.43.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.00%, in contrast to 34.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.57, making the entire transaction reach 157,011 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 707,184. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director sold 75,000 for 1.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 91,102. This particular insider is now the holder of 116,928 in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.16.

In the same vein, HDSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

[Hudson Technologies Inc., HDSN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.61% that was lower than 90.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.