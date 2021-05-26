Lemonade Inc. (LMND) EPS growth this year is -47.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) open the trading on May 25, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.91% to $76.06. During the day, the stock rose to $81.37 and sunk to $75.69 before settling in for the price of $80.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $44.11-$188.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $89.22.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 567 workers. It has generated 139,506 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -152.72 and Pretax Margin of -152.72.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.70%, in contrast to 32.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 15, this organization’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 5,500 shares at the rate of 89.84, making the entire transaction reach 494,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,537. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 106.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,670,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.81) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -154.61 while generating a return on equity of -29.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.00% and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 50.37.

In the same vein, LMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

[Lemonade Inc., LMND] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.32% While, its Average True Range was 5.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.70% that was higher than 82.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.