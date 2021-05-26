MP Materials Corp. (MP) went down -2.27% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2021, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.27% to $25.88. During the day, the stock rose to $27.0493 and sunk to $25.86 before settling in for the price of $26.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $9.78-$51.77.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.69.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. MP Materials Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 63.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 26, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 4,603,123 shares at the rate of 33.78, making the entire transaction reach 155,470,479 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,338. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26, Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,330,097 for 33.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,474,026. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,128,940 in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.57.

In the same vein, MP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Going through the that latest performance of [MP Materials Corp., MP]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.58 million was inferior to the volume of 5.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.86.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.41% that was lower than 94.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.