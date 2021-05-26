Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) is -7.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) started the day on May 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -10.78% at $26.64. During the day, the stock rose to $29.89 and sunk to $26.60 before settling in for the price of $29.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NMM posted a 52-week range of $5.51-$36.46.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 0.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $602.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.65.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 186 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.86, operating margin was +13.94 and Pretax Margin of -30.72.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.90%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -30.22 while generating a return on equity of -9.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.90% and is forecasted to reach 11.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.63.

In the same vein, NMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.69, a figure that is expected to reach 3.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.88 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.76% While, its Average True Range was 2.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.00% that was lower than 84.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.