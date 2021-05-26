No matter how cynical the overall market is EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) performance over the last week is recorded -5.17%

As on May 25, 2021, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) started slowly as it slid -1.82% to $78.68. During the day, the stock rose to $80.87 and sunk to $78.57 before settling in for the price of $80.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOG posted a 52-week range of $31.22-$86.60.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -122.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $583.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $581.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.60.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. EOG Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s President sold 3,273 shares at the rate of 74.90, making the entire transaction reach 245,148 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,830. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,623 for 74.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 644,466. This particular insider is now the holder of 121,239 in total.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.48) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -122.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 49.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $794.75, and its Beta score is 2.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.08.

In the same vein, EOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 1.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EOG Resources Inc., EOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.84 million was lower the volume of 4.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.05% While, its Average True Range was 2.90.

Raw Stochastic average of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.89% that was lower than 52.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.