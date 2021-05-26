OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is predicted to post EPS of 0.21 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) started the day on May 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -8.89% at $1.64. During the day, the stock rose to $1.86 and sunk to $1.59 before settling in for the price of $1.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONE posted a 52-week range of $1.73-$6.84.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 25.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -396.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $285.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.4906, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6272.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.03%, in contrast to 47.10% institutional ownership.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2019, the organization reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.92) by -$0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -396.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in the upcoming year.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, ONE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.2622.

Raw Stochastic average of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.59% that was higher than 83.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.