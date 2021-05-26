Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) last week performance was 4.61%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) open the trading on May 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.92% to $4.77. During the day, the stock rose to $5.66 and sunk to $4.53 before settling in for the price of $4.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANPC posted a 52-week range of $3.15-$12.09.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.24.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.22%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.29.

In the same vein, ANPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

[AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., ANPC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.03% that was lower than 108.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.