Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) last week performance was 26.51%

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) established initial surge of 28.91% at $2.72, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.10 and sunk to $2.10 before settling in for the price of $2.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTIX posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$7.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.62.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. industry. Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 12.20% institutional ownership.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.50%.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49.

In the same vein, PTIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Protagenic Therapeutics Inc., PTIX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.