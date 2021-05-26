Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) last week performance was 4.73%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) started the day on May 25, 2021, with a price increase of 3.65% at $89.00. During the day, the stock rose to $90.64 and sunk to $86.99 before settling in for the price of $85.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $45.06-$99.24.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -23.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -402.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.71.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees. It has generated 25,986 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -68,205. The stock had 7.49 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -80.83, operating margin was -132.80 and Pretax Margin of -261.46.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Royal Caribbean Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.60%, in contrast to 67.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 88.77, making the entire transaction reach 266,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 93,789. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 07, Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 15,208 for 95.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,444,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,544 in total.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$4.62) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -262.47 while generating a return on equity of -55.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -402.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 106.19.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -24.86, a figure that is expected to reach -4.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.72% While, its Average True Range was 3.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.14% that was lower than 49.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.