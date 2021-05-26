Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Open at price of $0.791: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) open the trading on May 25, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.19% to $0.76. During the day, the stock rose to $0.82 and sunk to $0.7401 before settling in for the price of $0.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIHS posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$2.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -145.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2053, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0902.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Senmiao Technology Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.10%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Senmiao Technology Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -145.10%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.63.

In the same vein, AIHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33.

Technical Analysis of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

[Senmiao Technology Limited, AIHS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.0788.

Raw Stochastic average of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.53% that was lower than 109.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.