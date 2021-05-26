The key reasons why JanOne Inc. (JAN) is -78.83% away from 52-week high?

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) started the day on May 25, 2021, with a price increase of 1.35% at $6.74. During the day, the stock rose to $7.08 and sunk to $6.41 before settling in for the price of $6.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAN posted a 52-week range of $2.77-$31.83.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -21.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.19.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Waste Management Industry. JanOne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 16.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,112 shares at the rate of 8.65, making the entire transaction reach 35,569 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,933. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,469 for 3.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,303. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,045 in total.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

JanOne Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.40%.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JanOne Inc. (JAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, JAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.61.

Technical Analysis of JanOne Inc. (JAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of JanOne Inc. (JAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.23% that was lower than 148.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.