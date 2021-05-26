The Lion Electric Company (LEV) went up 1.47% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2021, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) set off with pace as it heaved 1.47% to $20.05. During the day, the stock rose to $20.62 and sunk to $19.62 before settling in for the price of $19.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEV posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$35.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.14.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The Lion Electric Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.84%, in contrast to 7.80% institutional ownership.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 126.98.

In the same vein, LEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Lion Electric Company, LEV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.21 million was inferior to the volume of 2.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.49% that was higher than 89.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.